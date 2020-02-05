Sign up
129 / 365
Marinating chicken
I'm marinading chicken breast in olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic, oregano and basil. Making chicken alfredo tonight for a dinner at church.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
8947
photos
155
followers
213
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Everything Else
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
5th February 2020 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
chicken
,
cook
,
marinade
