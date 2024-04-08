Sign up
Previous
Photo 3030
Solar Eclipse in NC
This was a half hour past peak. I wasn’t home at 3:15. We were in the 85% zone.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
5
2
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
10 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
moon
,
sun
,
eclipse
,
solar
,
nc
,
85%
Elyse Klemchuk
This is so neat!
April 8th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow.
April 8th, 2024
katy
ace
Oh, Lisa! This is remarkable!
April 8th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Super shot!!
April 8th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
April 8th, 2024
