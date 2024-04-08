Previous
Solar Eclipse in NC by homeschoolmom
Solar Eclipse in NC

This was a half hour past peak. I wasn’t home at 3:15. We were in the 85% zone.
Lisa Poland

10 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
Elyse Klemchuk
This is so neat!
April 8th, 2024  
Wow.
April 8th, 2024  
Oh, Lisa! This is remarkable!
April 8th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Super shot!!
April 8th, 2024  
Good capture
April 8th, 2024  
