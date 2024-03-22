Sign up
Previous
Photo 3024
Christmas cactus at Easter
My Christmas cactus barely bloomed this winter. But it’s in full bloom right now.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
1
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
10 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
12615
photos
107
followers
175
following
828% complete
View this month »
3017
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
Latest from all albums
2668
3023
2036
2669
2670
3024
2671
2672
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
22nd March 2024 12:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
cactus
,
pink
,
christmascactus
,
rainbow2024
Kathy Burzynski
very pretty, I had some of these in the past and they did bloom other times of the year. I think I need to get another one. Pretty photo. Some of these would be a good example of this month's challenge Point of View. You can tag it theme-March2024.
March 23rd, 2024
