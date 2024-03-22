Previous
Christmas cactus at Easter by homeschoolmom
Photo 3024

Christmas cactus at Easter

My Christmas cactus barely bloomed this winter. But it’s in full bloom right now.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
10 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
828% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy Burzynski
very pretty, I had some of these in the past and they did bloom other times of the year. I think I need to get another one. Pretty photo. Some of these would be a good example of this month's challenge Point of View. You can tag it theme-March2024.
March 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise