Happy St. Patrick's Day!
Maybe if we are lucky, the Leprechauns will take away all the COVID-19 germs.
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Tags
nature
,
green
,
spring
,
clover
,
shamrocks
,
stpatricksday
