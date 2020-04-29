Sign up
167 / 365
Deer Track Latte
My daughter has worked at coffee shops for the past several years and has had some barista training. Today she made my son a latte. But, he showed it to me upside down, so it looks like deer tracks instread of a heart! LOL!
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9386
photos
155
followers
207
following
45% complete
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
2339
2136
167
2137
523
1602
441
2340
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Everything Else
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
29th April 2020 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
funny
,
coffee
,
tracks
,
deer
,
heart
,
homemade
,
latte
,
barista
