Passing by Pilot Mountain by homeschoolmom
Passing by Pilot Mountain

As I drove into WV today, I drove past Pilot Mountain, just 2 hours from my house. I stopped at the little scenic overlook (really an "under" look) for a quick picture.
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Lisa Poland

