292 / 365
Passing by Pilot Mountain
As I drove into WV today, I drove past Pilot Mountain, just 2 hours from my house. I stopped at the little scenic overlook (really an "under" look) for a quick picture.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
Lisa Poland
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
11190
photos
153
followers
209
following
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Everything Else
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
23rd July 2021 11:57am
Tags
road
,
nature
,
mountain
,
landscape
,
summer
,
nc
,
statepark
,
pilotmountain
,
pilotmountainparkway
Leave a Comment
