335 / 365
Fresh basil growing
I bought an aquaponic herb growing system. It has a grow light and circulates the water through the 6 pods. I've only had it a week, but 5 of the 6 pods have sprouted.
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
11922
photos
137
followers
193
following
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
Tags
plant
,
food
,
water
,
garden
,
herb
,
aquaponic
,
thaibasil
