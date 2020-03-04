Previous
I voted by homeschoolmom
Photo 412

I voted

Super Tuesday Primary Elections today in NC. Surprisingly, there wasn't a line when we got there. We created our own line since there was 3 of us.
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Lisa Poland

