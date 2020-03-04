Sign up
Photo 412
I voted
Super Tuesday Primary Elections today in NC. Surprisingly, there wasn't a line when we got there. We created our own line since there was 3 of us.
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9080
photos
155
followers
213
following
Tags
american
,
vote
,
patriotic
,
election
