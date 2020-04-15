Mountaineer COVID-19 protection

These are ramps, or wild leeks, which are like a cross between onions and garlic, only on steroids. They are very potent, so when WV was the last state to have a confirmed COVID-19 patient they said it was because of ramps and pepperoni rolls.

They grow a lot in Appalachia, so I grew up harvesting them from the mountains every spring when I was a kid. Most of the websites selling them aren't doing it this year, but I found some on eBay and they arrived today. I made ramp butter and added some into my fried cauliflower "potatoes."