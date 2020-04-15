Previous
Next
Mountaineer COVID-19 protection by homeschoolmom
Photo 438

Mountaineer COVID-19 protection

These are ramps, or wild leeks, which are like a cross between onions and garlic, only on steroids. They are very potent, so when WV was the last state to have a confirmed COVID-19 patient they said it was because of ramps and pepperoni rolls.
They grow a lot in Appalachia, so I grew up harvesting them from the mountains every spring when I was a kid. Most of the websites selling them aren't doing it this year, but I found some on eBay and they arrived today. I made ramp butter and added some into my fried cauliflower "potatoes."
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
120% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise