Ink hearts by homeschoolmom
Photo 549

Ink hearts

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to continue with my challenge from last week, ink in water, and do a mix of inks. This is one of my attempts. It almost looks like hearts. From my records, this is my 300th Get Pushed challenge.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Here's one attempt.
March 7th, 2021  
katy ace
This one turned out neat!
March 7th, 2021  
