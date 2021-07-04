Previous
10 guys, 1 firework, 5 minutes by homeschoolmom
Took 10 guys more than 5 minutes to find the wick on this firework. Being soldiers, they nearly disassembled it, finding the detonator wire inside and following it until they saw where it left the box
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Lisa Poland

