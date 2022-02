Taste of home

I stopped by Tamarack, a very cool shop that sells many products made in WV, and had lunch because it was too cold to stop anywhere else. I had a WV hot dog with chili, mustard, onion and slaw with a side of fried green tomatoes. Only difference was this was on a toasted roll, kind of like the one used for lobster rolls, instead of the steamed bun that is more traditional. Personally, I prefer the toasted roll.