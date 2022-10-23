Previous
Next
Re-established by homeschoolmom
Photo 682

Re-established

My friend Lori with her first and third husband, Scott. Our woman's group had this sign made for them saying "re-established Oct. 19, 2022."
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
187% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise