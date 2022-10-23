Sign up
Photo 682
Re-established
My friend Lori with her first and third husband, Scott. Our woman's group had this sign made for them saying "re-established Oct. 19, 2022."
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Extras
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
23rd October 2022 5:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scott
,
owen
,
wedding
,
present
,
lori
,
reception
,
reestablished
