Previous
Next
Camilias by homeschoolmom
Photo 2091

Camilias

My friend has the most awesome backyard. It's full of gorgeous flowers. Today for our MOMS meeting, she clipped some flowers and branches and brought them in to decorate our tables. I brought some home to take photographs.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
572% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise