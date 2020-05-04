Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2141
Young Padewan
Had to pull out a light saber, replace the batteries, and get a picture for May the 4th Be With You!
4th May 2020
4th May 20
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9430
photos
155
followers
211
following
586% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
5th May 2020 12:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
starwars
,
maythe4th
,
lightsaber
,
starwarsday
,
may20words
