Photo 2163
Folded and ready to give away
I'm giving Jewel the quilt I made today.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9574
photos
158
followers
216
following
Tags
project
,
colors
,
craft
,
quilt
,
complete
,
jewel
,
handmade
,
sew
,
galss
,
ssc
KWind
ace
Very pretty!
June 1st, 2020
katy
ace
I know she will be thrilled
June 1st, 2020
