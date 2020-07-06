Intruder alert!

As we getting ready to go to bed, we got an alert on our phones that someone was spotted at our front door. In the small video, my husband just thought it was a blurry person. My son looked out the window and saw someone walking up the street (people walk their dogs at all hours here), so my husband hurried outside to look around and found nothing. When I looked at the video on my phone, I immediately realized that a bug had landed on the doorbell camera and caused all the excitement at bedtime.



While I didn't technically take this photo, it did take the screen shot of it.