Photo 2199
Summer colors
Bought some roses to photograph. It's just too hot to do anything outside right now.
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9795
photos
160
followers
216
following
2192
2193
2194
2195
2196
2197
2198
2199
Tags
nature
,
yellow
,
flower
,
color
,
pink
,
orange
,
summer
,
roses
