Baked green tomatoes by homeschoolmom
Photo 2223

Baked green tomatoes

I found some green tomatoes at the Ft. Bragg Commissary yesterday. I tried to stick to my diet and not fry them. I just sliced them and sprinkled a little bread crumbs on it, then baked it. It was good.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
