And a hundred starlings on the power lines! by homeschoolmom
And a hundred starlings on the power lines!

Out shopping and noticed all these starlings decorating the power lines. Wow, they were loud. Reminded me of "and a partridge in a pear tree."
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Christian, military spouse (retired), and homeschool mom!
