Previous
Next
My sewing room is taking shape by homeschoolmom
Photo 2312

My sewing room is taking shape

I have completely taken over our bedroom. My husband basically has his side of the bed and his dresser and night stand beside the bed (well, and the sleeping bag storage under the bed).
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
633% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise