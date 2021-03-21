Fear!

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to capture a shadow that portrays a mood, tone or emotion. This emotion is fear. Many people are afraid of guns of any kind. This one happens to be a SIRT gun (a laser gun used for target practice). It's actually very cool. My husband shoot at a paper target hung on the wall and his cell phone (nearby on a tripod) registers the hits. So, as he shoots, his cell makes plinky noises, like he's hitting a steel target, then calls out the number he scored. ("plink" nine, "plink" eight). He lets his students practice with it when he teaches conceal carry classes.