New Every Morning by homeschoolmom
Photo 2380

New Every Morning

My Get Pushed challenge was a picture that I would use for a scripture verse or favorite quote. This photo I took at the beach Monday is perfect for this Bible verse.
30th May 2021 30th May 21

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Lisa Poland ace
@myhrhelper Another of my photos.
May 30th, 2021  
Kathy ace
Very nice Lisa.
May 30th, 2021  
