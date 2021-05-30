Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2380
New Every Morning
My Get Pushed challenge was a picture that I would use for a scripture verse or favorite quote. This photo I took at the beach Monday is perfect for this Bible verse.
30th May 2021
30th May 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
10957
photos
149
followers
209
following
652% complete
View this month »
2373
2374
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
Latest from all albums
2332
276
699
2636
2637
2379
2380
2638
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
2
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
24th May 2021 6:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
bibleverse
,
get-pushed-460
,
get-pushed-461
Lisa Poland
ace
@myhrhelper
Another of my photos.
May 30th, 2021
Kathy
ace
Very nice Lisa.
May 30th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close