Otter Box for the save!

Thank goodness my phone's Otter Box is fairly waterproof. My shorts didn't have pockets, so I just tossed my phone in the laundry basked when I carried my laundry downstairs. I kept hearing this thump. Then I realized it was my phone. It wasn't in there long and my front loader doesn't fill with water, so the Otter Box kept almost all the water out. Goodness, it's been one of those days.