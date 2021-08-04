Sign up
Photo 2414
My yogurt is watching me!
Put blueberries and blackberry jam in my plain yogurt for lunch. It was quite good.
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
0
1
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
11234
photos
150
followers
206
following
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
2416
Tags
fruit
,
food
,
lunch
,
healthy
,
yogurt
,
dairy
,
blueberry
