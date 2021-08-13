Sign up
Photo 2417
Commander Wolf helmet
The Star Wars helmet my son 3-D printed. It's what I've used for many of my Abstract August photos.
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Tags
helmet
collage
starwars
handpainted
3dprint
commanderwolf
