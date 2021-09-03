Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2427
I even used the sleeves
I used these stripes from the sleeves of a Green Bay Packers jersey to make on the the squares of the quilt.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
11336
photos
150
followers
205
following
664% complete
View this month »
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
Latest from all albums
2385
2709
2386
1912
2427
2710
2387
2388
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
3rd September 2021 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
church
,
yellow
,
tshirts
,
quilt
,
handmade
,
charity
,
auction
,
ssc
,
greenbaypackers
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close