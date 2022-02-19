Sign up
Photo 2493
Winner, winner, chicken painting?
We had a craft night tonight. We painted chickens and had chicken themed snacks, such as chicken salad, deviled eggs and 'chicken in a basket' crackers. This one was painted by a lady in our church who raises chickens.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Album
Camera
Taken
Tags
fun
,
paint
,
art
,
craft
,
chickens
,
ssc
