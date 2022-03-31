Previous
Swirls of Pine Pollen by homeschoolmom
Swirls of Pine Pollen

It rained hard today and washed all the pine pollen off our cars. This is the puddle in my driveway.
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
