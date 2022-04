He is risen!

Happy Easter. Today, I was able to do something I haven't done in more years than I can count - go to an Easter Sunrise Service. Our church doesn't hold a sunrise service and I am always on the way to church for worship practice at that time, so I never get to go. This year, I wasn't scheduled to play or sing on Easter, so I went to a church near our house. It was definitely worth getting up very early.