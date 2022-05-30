Previous
Next
Early morning arrival by homeschoolmom
Photo 2555

Early morning arrival

Our shed was supposed to be delivered Friday, but it was storming. So, they delivered it at 8 a.m. today. It only took the guy about 90 minutes to get it into our backyard and leveled.
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
700% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
nice looking shed
June 1st, 2022  
Kathy ace
A great place to stash more stuff. I have two in my yard that I need to de-stash. Have some young men looking to earn some money this summer who agreed to help me.
June 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise