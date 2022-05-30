Sign up
Photo 2555
Early morning arrival
Our shed was supposed to be delivered Friday, but it was storming. So, they delivered it at 8 a.m. today. It only took the guy about 90 minutes to get it into our backyard and leveled.
30th May 2022
30th May 22
2
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
12181
photos
135
followers
191
following
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
2003
807
2550
2870
2551
2552
2555
2871
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
30th May 2022 8:31am
Tags
white
,
early
,
shed
,
vinyl
,
delivery
,
dura-built
katy
ace
nice looking shed
June 1st, 2022
Kathy
ace
A great place to stash more stuff. I have two in my yard that I need to de-stash. Have some young men looking to earn some money this summer who agreed to help me.
June 1st, 2022
