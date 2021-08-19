Previous
Edit like it's old B&W film by homeschoolmom
69 / 365

Edit like it's old B&W film

I remember developing and printing black and white photos back in the day. So, I turned my color photo into B&W, added some noise and light leakage, and drew in some scratches by hand.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Lisa Poland
Photo Details

