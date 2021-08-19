Sign up
69 / 365
Edit like it's old B&W film
I remember developing and printing black and white photos back in the day. So, I turned my color photo into B&W, added some noise and light leakage, and drew in some scratches by hand.
19th August 2021
19th Aug 21
Lisa Poland
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details
Album
I Took Too Many Photos Again!
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
19th August 2021 10:59pm
Tags
noise
,
rose
,
edit
,
bw
,
scratches
,
etsooi-134
,
technique118
