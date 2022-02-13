Previous
Snow accents by homeschoolmom
90 / 365

Snow accents

I wanted to stop at New River Gorge, our newest national park, for some photos, but it was 28 degrees and blowing snow. So, I stopped at Tamarack, a shop that sells a variety of products made in WV.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Lisa Poland

