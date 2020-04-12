Previous
I know that my Redeemer lives! by homeschoolmom
I know that my Redeemer lives!

I love an Easter sunrise service, but I haven't gone to a church that did one in years. The church just outside our subdivision usually does one every year, but I have to be at church too early for worship practice to go. So I made up my mind I was doing my own Easter sunrise service. It was just me and the dog. I took my old hymnal, my camera and chair out and sat in the yard. I sang a few old hymns, prayed and watched it sun come up. It was kind of chilly, but it was a glorious Easter morning.

I Know that My Redeemer Liveth

I know that my Redeemer liveth,
And on the earth again shall stand;
I know eternal life He giveth,
That grace and power are in His hand.

Chorus:
I know, I know that Jesus liveth,
And on the earth again shall stand;
I know, I know that life He giveth,
That grace and power are in His hand.

I know His promise never faileth,
The word He speaks, it cannot die;
Tho' cruel death my flesh assaileth,
Yet I shall see Him by and by.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
