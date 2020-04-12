I know that my Redeemer lives!

I love an Easter sunrise service, but I haven't gone to a church that did one in years. The church just outside our subdivision usually does one every year, but I have to be at church too early for worship practice to go. So I made up my mind I was doing my own Easter sunrise service. It was just me and the dog. I took my old hymnal, my camera and chair out and sat in the yard. I sang a few old hymns, prayed and watched it sun come up. It was kind of chilly, but it was a glorious Easter morning.



I Know that My Redeemer Liveth



I know that my Redeemer liveth,

And on the earth again shall stand;

I know eternal life He giveth,

That grace and power are in His hand.



Chorus:

I know, I know that Jesus liveth,

And on the earth again shall stand;

I know, I know that life He giveth,

That grace and power are in His hand.



I know His promise never faileth,

The word He speaks, it cannot die;

Tho' cruel death my flesh assaileth,

Yet I shall see Him by and by.