Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 569
Tobacco and flower
The tobacco is flowering. Soon, they will remove the flowers and harvest the leaves for drying about a month later.
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9812
photos
162
followers
216
following
155% complete
View this month »
562
563
564
565
566
567
568
569
Latest from all albums
2420
197
2200
92
485
569
1655
2194
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Miscellaneous
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
23rd July 2020 4:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
field
,
farm
,
crop
,
tobacco
,
agriculture
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close