Previous
Next
materialstash by homeschoolmom
Photo 635

materialstash

I have completely taken over our bedroom. My husband basically has his side of the bed and his dresser and night stand beside the bed (well, and the sleeping bag storage under the bed).
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
173% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise