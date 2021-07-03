Sign up
Photo 712
All 3 kids home
My daughter flew home Friday night and my son arrived home from camp Saturday morning, so I had all 3 kids home for only 24 hours. So, we celebrated the 4th a day early.
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
11119
photos
152
followers
210
following
