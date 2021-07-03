Previous
All 3 kids home by homeschoolmom
Photo 712

All 3 kids home

My daughter flew home Friday night and my son arrived home from camp Saturday morning, so I had all 3 kids home for only 24 hours. So, we celebrated the 4th a day early.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Lisa Poland

