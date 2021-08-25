Sign up
Photo 732
Iconic Tropicana
One of the older hotels in Las Vegas, the Tropicana, was just across the street from our hotel. However, I heard it's next on the demolition list. Too bad. We had a very good dinner there at Robert Irvine's Public House.
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
0
0
725
726
727
728
729
730
731
732
Tags
hotel
,
casino
,
iconic
,
tropicana
,
lasvegasnv
