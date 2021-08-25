Previous
Iconic Tropicana by homeschoolmom
Photo 732

Iconic Tropicana

One of the older hotels in Las Vegas, the Tropicana, was just across the street from our hotel. However, I heard it's next on the demolition list. Too bad. We had a very good dinner there at Robert Irvine's Public House.
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
