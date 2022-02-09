Previous
Next
Clothing by hoopydoo
44 / 365

Clothing

The seniors have started to arrive and take off their outer clothing ready for coffee and lunch!
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise