Growth by hoopydoo
Growth

There is so much growth on my Datura cuttings that ‘potting’ up is now badly needed!
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
Susan Wakely ace
How lovely. Do you have room to plant them or do you give them away?


February 10th, 2022  
Hoopydoo
@wakelys this year I shall replace some of my own and the rest will go to new homes..
February 10th, 2022  
Maggiej
Isn’t Mother Nature wonderful. Look forward to your final results later.
February 10th, 2022  
