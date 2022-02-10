Sign up
45 / 365
Growth
There is so much growth on my Datura cuttings that ‘potting’ up is now badly needed!
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
3
0
Hoopydoo
@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
9
3
365
plants
growth
feb22words
Susan Wakely
ace
How lovely. Do you have room to plant them or do you give them away?
February 10th, 2022
Hoopydoo
@wakelys
this year I shall replace some of my own and the rest will go to new homes..
February 10th, 2022
Maggiej
Isn’t Mother Nature wonderful. Look forward to your final results later.
February 10th, 2022
