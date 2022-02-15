Previous
Next
Cutlery.. by hoopydoo
50 / 365

Cutlery..

..not very artistic but a selection of old items from my cutlery drawer!
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I am drawn immediately to your spoons. Must have a look and see if I still have some apostle spoons. Also got a thing for bone handled knives. I guess it’s a bit of nostalgia. Skewers are essential to have tucked away just in case!! Loving your selection.
February 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise