Previous
Next
Shadow by hoopydoo
51 / 365

Shadow

..for a second I thought I had another Robin in the lounge!
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cazzi ace
Well spotted and captured.
February 16th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
The light is just right to give you this great shadow.
February 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise