67 / 365
blue sky..
no blue sky here this morning so it’s one I took a few years ago including a Pohutakawa tree
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
Hoopydoo
@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
67
photos
9
followers
7
following
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Taken
4th March 2022 9:37am
Tags
bluesky
rainbow2022
mar2022words
