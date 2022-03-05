Previous
indigo/purple paper by hoopydoo
68 / 365

indigo/purple paper

painting in my favourite colour….not finished yet!
5th March 2022

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
Cazzi ace
Beautiful!
March 5th, 2022  
