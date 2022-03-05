Sign up
68 / 365
indigo/purple paper
painting in my favourite colour….not finished yet!
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
1
0
Hoopydoo
@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
68
photos
9
followers
7
following
18% complete
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
paper
,
indigo/purple
,
rainbow2022
,
mar22words
Cazzi
ace
Beautiful!
March 5th, 2022
