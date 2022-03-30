Previous
Yellow curves by hoopydoo
93 / 365

Yellow curves

Have caught the yellow curves on this fisherman but what fish has he caught!
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
25% complete

Maggiej
Very fishy
March 30th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Could it be a yellow fin fish?
March 30th, 2022  
