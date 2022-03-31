Previous
Green growth by hoopydoo
94 / 365

Green growth

Toooo cold to go outside this morning so these green leaves are growing on curtains!
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
Renee Salamon ace
Very nice curtains
March 31st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great idea to stay indoors.
March 31st, 2022  
