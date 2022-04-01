Previous
Stool by hoopydoo
Stool

I love this little stool, hand made of Kauri wood, bought many years ago in New Zealand
Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
Susan Wakely ace
Kauri wood is so tactile and makes a lovely little stool.
April 1st, 2022  
