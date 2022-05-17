Previous
Abditive.. by hoopydoo
140 / 365

Abditive..

..I know my Bluetit is hiding in the nesting box ‘cause I see him in frequently
17th May 2022 17th May 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
Susan Wakely ace
Loving your use of the word.
May 17th, 2022  
