Previous
Next
Artificial by hoopydoo
141 / 365

Artificial

I’m not a great lover of artificial flowers but this one has ‘memories’!
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise