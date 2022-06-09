Previous
Lilies by hoopydoo
163 / 365

Lilies

The first of my Lilies have come out in the last 24 hours!
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
